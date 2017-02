"As for the future of the morning show franchise, Lauer praised incoming NBC News anchor, Megyn Kelly, whose show will replaceToday's 9.a.m. hour:"

"She's multitalented and would fit right in," he said. "She's a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force."

Read: https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/celebrity/matt-lauer-says-former-today-co-host-katie-couric-is-kind-of-my-soulmate-opens-up-about-megyn-kelly/ar-AAn23x5?li=BBnb7Kz