Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy -AP

"Organizers of President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade say the marching band of Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform."

"The move comes as historically black schools like Howard University, which marched in President Barack Obama's first inaugural parade, said they didn't apply to march at Trump's inauguration."

