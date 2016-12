"Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani says he is not interested in being a part of President-elect Donald Trump’s Administration.""He told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Friday that he would rather focus on finding a solution to the mounting global cyber security threats."

Read: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/giuliani-says-no-to-trump-administration-my-dream-is-to-solve-the-cyber-security-problem/ar-BBxuSHl