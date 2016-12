* * * “Drain the swamp” . . . may make for a clever chant, but Trump’s key proposals — hiring freezes for the federal workforce, term limits for Congress and a few cosmetic lobbying bans —are to ending corruption what bloodletting and leeches are to healing the sick- they won’t work, and they only make matters worse."

Read: http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-drutman-hertel-fernandez-how-to-drain-swamp-20161127-story.html