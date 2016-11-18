Newsvine

Designer Says She Won't Dress Melania -The Cut

"Sophie Theallet, who has dressed current First Lady Michelle Obama, went to the lengths of issuing an official statement saying she will not be dressing Mrs. Trump."

"In her emailed statement, she said, in part:

“I am well aware it is not wise to get involved in politics.

That said, as a family owned company, our bottom line is not just about money.

We value our artistic freedom and always humbly seek to contribute to a more humane, conscious and ethical way to create in this world.

Read: http://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/style/here%E2%80%99s-the-first-designer-to-say-she-won%E2%80%99t-dress-melania/ar-AAkqyWN?li=BBnbfcL

