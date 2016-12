"Donald Trump said at a debate last month that he would appoint a special prosecutor to examine Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state and remarked that she would “be in jail” if he were president."

"In about two months, he’ll have the power to potentially make that a reality."

Read: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-could-actually-take-steps-to-try-to-jail-hillary-clinton/ar-AAk5HC2?li=AA5a8k