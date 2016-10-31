Chicago Shootings: 17 killed, 42 more wounded, the deadliest weekend -Chicago Tribune

"The last weekend of October was the deadliest so far this year in Chicago, including among its victims an eighth grade honors student and twin 17-year-old boys, according to police and data compiled by the Tribune."

"Seventeen people were shot dead in the city between Friday afternoon and early Monday, an extraordinary toll even in a year that is far outpacing last year in shootings and homicides."

Read More: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/deadliest-weekend-in-chicago-this-year-17-killed-42-more-wounded/ar-AAjEmOM