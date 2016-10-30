Huma Abedin doesn't know how her emails wound up on her husband's computer

"Top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin has told people she is unsure how her emails could have ended up on a device she viewed as her husband’s computer, the seizure of which has reignited the Clinton email investigation . . . ."

" * * * Abedin was not a regular user of the computer, and even when she agreed to turn over emails to the State Department for federal records purposes, her lawyers did not search it for materials, not believing any of her messages to be there."

Read More: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/clinton-aide-huma-abedin-has-told-people-she-doesn%E2%80%99t-know-how-her-emails-wound-up-on-her-husband%E2%80%99s-computer/ar-AAjAZ8H?li=BBnb7Kz