Trump's speech, new Twitter record

"The U.S. has never had a president who loves to tweet as much as President Trump and the numbers from his first speech to Congress show that Twitter loves him back."

"Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday was the most tweeted State of the Union or joint session speech ever with 3 million tweets compared to the previous record of 2.6 million, according to Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio.""Former president Barack Obama's 2015 State of the Union speech was the old record holder."

Read: http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/03/01/trumps-speech-twitter-record/98566772/

